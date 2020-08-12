Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will be extradited from interstate to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.
A man will be extradited from interstate to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.
Crime

Man to be extradited over historical child sex abuse charges

by Sarah Matthews
12th Aug 2020 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man will be extradited to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.

The 46-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit at his home address for offending that allegedly occurred in Darwin between 2006 and 2009.

Northern Territory detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit travelled from Darwin to Townsville on the same day.

The man was remanded in custody on Tuesday by the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Sex Crimes Unit detectives will escort the man to Darwin later this afternoon.

He will appear in the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man to be extradited to NT over historical child sex charges

child sex abuse crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        Premium Content Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

        News Two surviving occupants remain in stable conditions at Emerald Hospital.

        Grim future ahead for abandoned Zilzie Bay Resort

        Premium Content Grim future ahead for abandoned Zilzie Bay Resort

        Property It was sold to a Chinese company in 2018 that had plans for a world-class...

        Two CQ servos sold as part of $425M national deal

        Premium Content Two CQ servos sold as part of $425M national deal

        Business The Wandal Rd Choice service station, owned by Puma Energy (Australia), has...

        UPDATE: Police speak with driver after alleged hit and run

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police speak with driver after alleged hit and run

        News A bicycle rider was struck by a car in Rockhampton City this morning.