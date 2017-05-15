Man to be sentenced in 10 days over Berserker drug lab

A MAN charged after police found a drug lab in Berserker last year will be sentenced for his role in the illegal operation later this month.

Ricky Lee Tokotaua, 30, is charged with possessing dangerous drugs, namely methamphetamines, and possession of property of proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

Tokotaua's legal representatives appeared in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on May 15 and the sentence has been set for May 25.

Police discovered the drug lab after a raid on a Clifton St address on February 2, 2016.