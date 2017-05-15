27°
Man to be sentenced in 10 days over Berserker drug lab

15th May 2017 4:06 PM
Police investigate a drug lab found at a Clifton Street residence. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Police investigate a drug lab found at a Clifton Street residence. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

A MAN charged after police found a drug lab in Berserker last year will be sentenced for his role in the illegal operation later this month.

Ricky Lee Tokotaua, 30, is charged with possessing dangerous drugs, namely methamphetamines, and possession of property of proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

Tokotaua's legal representatives appeared in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on May 15 and the sentence has been set for May 25.

Police discovered the drug lab after a raid on a Clifton St address on February 2, 2016.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  berserker clifton street drug lab methampetamines supreme court of rockhampton

