Gladstone police have charged a 30-year-old man with two counts of alleged assault occasioning bodily harm following two alleged incidents on the Dawson Highway.
Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th Jun 2021 8:59 AM
A 30-year-old man will face Gladstone Magistrates Court next month following two separate alleged assaults early this morning.

Paramedics were tasked to attend the Dawson Highway, West Gladstone at 12.08am to assess two men.

Following paramedic treatment, the pair were transported to the Gladstone Hospital both in stable conditions.

Their reported injuries included cuts and bruising to the face and foot.

Police spoke with then arrested the man a short time later and he was charged with two alleged counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

A QPS spokesman said the man will face court on July 20, 2021.

