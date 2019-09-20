Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice.
A man will face trial over the alleged supply of ice. QLD Police
Crime

Man to face trial over supply of 230g of drug 'ice'

Liana Turner
by
20th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man will defend a drug supply allegation before the District Court.

Sky Henderson, 45, from Eureka was formally arraigned when he faced Lismore District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Henderson lodged a not guilty plea to the allegation he supplied 230.2 grams of methamphetamine at Eureka on December 5 last year.

Judge Julia Baly told the court it "looks like a fairly straightforward matter" and the prosecution and defence explained the trial was estimated to run for three to four days.

The court heard Mr Henderson's trial would be run before a jury.

Judge Baly set the matter down for trial on February 24 next year.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CQ poised for ‘decade of development’

    premium_icon CQ poised for ‘decade of development’

    News A CAPRICORN Coast residential estate getting the go-ahead to expand was just the icing on the cake for business leader Mary Carroll.

    Convicted drug trafficker relapses

    premium_icon Convicted drug trafficker relapses

    Crime FOUR months after a Central Queensland convicted drug trafficker was released on a...

    Cap Coast house hunt goes global

    premium_icon Cap Coast house hunt goes global

    News TV show host and real estate agent Lucas Wilson settled in Yeppoon last year, chose...

    CG farmer to diversify business with poultry abattoir

    premium_icon CG farmer to diversify business with poultry abattoir

    News Facility on Rockhampton's outskirts would kill 100 squab per hour.