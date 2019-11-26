Menu
Crime

Man to miss father’s funeral after ‘unusual’ bail refused

by JACOB MILEY
26th Nov 2019 7:21 PM
A MAN who allegedly harassed schoolgirls and robbed customers at a Townsville shopping centre won't be allowed to attend his father's funeral after an "unusual" bid for week-long bail was refused.

Moa Douglas Remelo Sam, 33, is charged with 10 offences including robbery and common assault following a string of incidents at CastleTown Shopping Centre at Hyde Park last month.

Defence solicitor Zoe Navarro asked the court to consider an unusual week-long bail period so her client could attend his father's funeral on Palm Island on December 6.

"I'm seeking that he be allowed bail … so that he be released next Wednesday with conditions that he report to Palm Island police on a daily basis … and then he surrender himself back into custody the following Wednesday," she said.

"It's really just to allow him to attend the funeral and then attend to sorry business with his family on Palm Island following the death of his father.

"If he doesn't (hand himself back in) his bail conditions will essentially expire and he could be arrested by police."

 

Moa Douglas Remelo Sam, 33, was arrested after he allegedly harassed schoolgirls and robbed others at CastleTown. Picture: QPS
Moa Douglas Remelo Sam, 33, was arrested after he allegedly harassed schoolgirls and robbed others at CastleTown. Picture: QPS

 

Ms Navarro said there were a number of funerals on Palm Island in coming weeks and there would be a high police presence.

Police Prosecutor Mark Fenlon said the application was opposed, as the defendant had a history of failing to appear to court, and breaching bail.

"Not unsympathetic to the defendants cause, but six fail to appears and nine breaches of bail were the defendant's fault," he said.

"In my respectful submission this isn't someone that could be trusted to disappear for a week and then come back and surrender himself into the court."

Mr Fenlon agreed the application was rare and he was only familiar with one other example in the past decade, in which a defendant was granted bail for 24 hours, accompanied by a hefty surety.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan was not persuaded.

"Whilst I'm sympathetic to your clients position … given the nature of the charges, strength of the evidence, his history in breaching bail and failing to appear, bail is refused," she said.

In October, Mr Sam claimed he was "drugged" and "set up" in a bizarre outburst in court when he was refused bail.

The matter will be next be heard on December 6.

