Nur Islam doused himself in petrol and set himself alight sparking an explosion and fire inside the Commonwealth Bank in Springvale, Victoria.
Nur Islam doused himself in petrol and set himself alight sparking an explosion and fire inside the Commonwealth Bank in Springvale, Victoria.
Crime

Man to plead guilty to setting himself alight

by Shannon Deery
4th Oct 2018 1:41 PM
A MAN who turned himself into a human fireball is set to plead guilty to a string of a charges in a plea deal that will see another 97 charges dropped.

Nur Islam, 22, sparked pandemonium inside a Springvale Commonwealth Bank in November 2016 when he set himself on fire after becoming angry about waiting to be served.

Mr Islam pleaded not guilty to 108 charges at a preliminary hearing last year and was due to stand trial in the County Court.

But his lawyer told the court today the matter had now been resolved and Mr Islam would admit 11 charges, including four counts of arson with the intent to endanger life.

Graphic CCTV footage of the incident shows Mr Islam pouring petrol around the bank, then standing in a puddle of fuel and setting himself alight.

CCTV footage shows Nur Islam walking into the CBA in Springvale with a fuel container.
CCTV footage shows Nur Islam set himself on fire inside the bank.
CBA staff and customers run as Nur Islam turns into a human fireball.
Prosecutors have previously alleged Mr Islam had gone to the bank to withdraw his entire savings, $442, and became angry at how long he had to wait.

He walked to a nearby petrol station and bought 11 litres of fuel, which he later used to set fire to himself and the bank.

At the time the fire was lit, 14 employees and 23 customers were inside the bank with 26 suffering injuries.

Mr Islam had denied intending to hurt anyone inside the bank.

The court heard he suffered burns to 60 per cent of his body and is still suffering from those injuries.

 

Nur Islam is seen dousing himself with petrol inside the Commonwealth Bank.
