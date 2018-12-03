Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

Man told to leave pub five times bricks window on way out

Tara Miko
by
3rd Dec 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN who was told five times by pub staff to leave due to being too drunk has been fined.

Dalby police reported the man, 30, was asked to leave the Criterion Hotel on Drayton St at 9pm about five times, but he refused.

Staff, concerned about the man's level of intoxication and his refusal to leave, called police to attend the incident.

Police reported the man threw a brick through a window as he left the pub, causing it to smash.

The man, who had been released on bail at the time with a condition he not consume alcohol, was arrested and charged with one count each of breach of bail, wilful damage, and failure to leave a licensed premises. 

dalby news pub toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    premium_icon Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    Careers Hundreds of applications to fill 1500 positions on the Carmichael Mine Project after construction green light.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 5:19 AM
    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    News Hot conditions ahead of change lead to very high fire dangers today

    • 3rd Dec 2018 5:34 AM
    Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    premium_icon Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    News The 19-year-old has been in an induced coma for 6 days

    • 3rd Dec 2018 5:08 AM

    Local Partners