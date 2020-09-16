Menu
Man told police officers to ‘f--- off’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 1:59 PM
SIMON Andrew Mackie was refused entry to The Strand Hotel, so he went to a pie van at Beaman Park.

While there, he saw a police car driving past and he yelled at the officers in it.

That was the start of the 23-year-old’s troubles.

Mackie pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court heard that when police took up with Mackie, near the pie van in the early hours of July 19, he told officers to “f--- off” and get “on ya f---ing way.”

Officers told Mackie not to swear at them or he would be arrested.

He continued to swear.

Mackie then attempted to walk away and lifted his elbows, refusing to place his hands behind his back as directed.

After a short struggle with police, he was restrained.

The court heard that Mackie had a previous public nuisance offence in 2008.

For his latest offending, he was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

