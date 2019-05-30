Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull.
A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man trampled by 500kg beast airlifted to hospital

Tara Miko
by
30th May 2019 8:11 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN trampled by a beast at a Western Downs property is undergoing treatment at Toowoomba Hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was airlifted from a private property at Hannaford, west of Tara, with significant abdominal injuries.

 

A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull.
A man in his 30s is airlifted from Hannaford on the Western Downs to Toowoomba Hospital after being trampled by a 500kg bull. RACQ LifeFlight

It is believed the man was trampled by a bull weighing more than 500kg.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to the property just after 6.20pm.

The man was stabilised at the scene before he was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More Stories

hannaford queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba hospital western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Murphys to face court over JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Murphys to face court over JM Kelly collapse

    Business Heads of failed building company ordered to face Federal Court

    Giddy Goat nightclub's debts detailed in court documents

    premium_icon Giddy Goat nightclub's debts detailed in court documents

    News EXCLUSIVE: Court documents reveal massive debt owed to workers, ATO

    UPDATE: Neighbours were awoken by an 'almighty bang'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Neighbours were awoken by an 'almighty bang'

    Crime Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the house fire

    Two more teens charged over Sunday's attempted armed robbery

    premium_icon Two more teens charged over Sunday's attempted armed robbery

    Crime The first teen, 12, was arrested and charged on Monday