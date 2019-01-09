Man trapped after early morning car crash

Emergency services at the crash at Bonalbo.

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Bonalbo early this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident around 5am.

A 58-year-old old man was trapped for a period of time and was released by SES and paramedics.

The rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the patient for chest and leg injuries.

He was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital, however his condition can not be confirmed at this stage.