Emergency services at the crash at Bonalbo.
News

Man trapped after early morning car crash

9th Jan 2019 6:10 AM

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Bonalbo early this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident around 5am.

A 58-year-old old man was trapped for a period of time and was released by SES and paramedics.

 

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a single vehicle crash at Bonalbo.
The rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the patient for chest and leg injuries.

He was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital, however his condition can not be confirmed at this stage.

bonalbo car crash nsw ambulance paramedics ses westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

