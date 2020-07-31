Menu
Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

by Georgia Clark
31st Jul 2020 2:25 PM
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in regional NSW where a man is trapped.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground after hitting power lines at a property on Carrathool Road in Conargo in the Western Riverina region of NSW just after 11am on Friday.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are on scene treating the male pilot.

He is believed to be trapped inside the wreckage of the helicopter but his condition is not yet known.

More to come.

 

 

