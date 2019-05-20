Menu
Man trapped under truck at work site

by Phoebe Loomes
20th May 2019 11:44 AM

A MAN has been injured after a truck rolled on top of him at a Sydney construction site this morning.

The accident happened in an excavated work site about 8.30am according to emergency services. The truck rolled in a dug out area 30 metres below street level.

Paramedics rushed to the site, on the Pacific Highway at Christie St, St Leonards, on Sydney's lower north shore.

The man, 32, had to be stabilised by emergency crews before they began the process of freeing him. They then had to secure the unstable vehicle before they could pull the man out.

A man was trapped under a truck after it rolled on a construction site in St Leonards. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW
A man was trapped under a truck after it rolled on a construction site in St Leonards. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

 

Crews worked to stabilise the man while he was trapped under the rolled vehicle.
Crews worked to stabilise the man while he was trapped under the rolled vehicle.

"Crews stabilised the machine using an excavator, airbags and blocks before digging under to release the man," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement. The man was trapped under the machine for about half an hour, news.com.au understands.

He was transported to hospital, suffering upper and lower limb injuries and a suspected broken leg. The 32-year old was in a stable condition.

