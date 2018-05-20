Menu
Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Crews free man from flipped tractor at property

Aidan Cureton
by
20th May 2018 1:55 PM

UPDATE 3PM: A MAN has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a tractor accident at Benholme this afternoon. 

Emergency crews worked to free the man who was trapped under an over-turned tractor at a Mackay-Eungella Road property. 

He was transported in a stable condition. 

INITIAL: A TRACTOR has flipped at a property on Mackay-Eungella Road, trapping a 53-year-old man inside.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene at Benholme about 12.30pm.

It is understood the man was using the tractor to pull down a shed when the accident occurred.

The male is concious and alert and has injuries to his ankle.

Emergency services are at the location of the flip and paramedics will remain on the scene to assist the injured man.

Reports indicate RACQ CQ Rescue crews are also on standby.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

