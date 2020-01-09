Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are treating a man at a workplace west of Brisbane as co-workers attempt to free him from machinery. File Picture: Eilish Massie
Paramedics are treating a man at a workplace west of Brisbane as co-workers attempt to free him from machinery. File Picture: Eilish Massie
Business

Man trapped by arms in workplace accident

by Elise Williams
9th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is stuck partially in a machine, believed to trapped by his arms, following a serious workplace incident west of Brisbane.

Critical care paramedics have been called to the incident on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, where it's understood the man's arms got caught inside the industrial machinery.

He has sustained significant injuries to his arms and hands, and has been trapped by the grip of the machine since before 8.30 this morning.

Workers are trying to free the man while paramedics make attempts to treat him.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks injuries trapped workplace accident workplace health and safety workplace injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding made available for fire affected Cap Coast farmers

        premium_icon Funding made available for fire affected Cap Coast farmers

        News ‘These farmers, graziers and land owners fought the flames coming through their own properties, often with the help of loved ones or total strangers.’

        Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        News Police have identified the man who died in today's Peak Downs Highway truck...

        Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        premium_icon Suppliers say Harris Scarfe stockpiled before collapse

        Business Serious concerns emerge about the behaviour of Harris Scarfe owners.

        Water restrictions tighten in the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Water restrictions tighten in the Central Highlands

        Environment Level 2 restrictions will begin next week for several towns out west.