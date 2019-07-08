UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after crash in CQ

Ambulance are on scene at a single vehicle crash in Thangool.

Ambulance are on scene at a single vehicle crash in Thangool. RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter

UPDATE: A MAN was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash south of Biloela.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene just after 5.30pm.

The sole occupant was extricated and stabilised by paramedics.

He is suspected to have fractures to the upper leg, injuries to the lower leg and possible internal injuries.

He was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

EARLIER: A MAN in his 40s is trapped in his vehicle after a single vehicle crash at Thangool this evening.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at Meissners Rd around 5.19pm.

He said the man's legs are trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency services are on scene and a rescue helicopter is being sent to the accident.