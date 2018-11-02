Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are on-scene
Emergency services are on-scene
News

Man trapped under collapsed balcony

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Nov 2018 8:04 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM

A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital with skin tears after he was trapped under a collapsed balcony early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home on Coominya-Connection Rd at Coominya just after 1.30am following reports a man was trapped under debris.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with paramedics for close to an hour to free the man.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was heavily trapped under timber debris by his legs.

"He was on the balcony when it collapsed," the spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with skin tears.

balcony collapse coominya editors picks ipswich hospital qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    premium_icon War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    Crime Drink driving charge the latest blow to Sri Lankan man traumatised by civil war assaults, child's drowning in bath tub

    • 2nd Nov 2018 7:20 AM
    School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    premium_icon School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    News "I wasn't in a position to put my side of the story across.”

    JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    premium_icon JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    News Hundreds will be employed to improve Rocky's northern approach.

    CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    premium_icon CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    Business They're well placed to take advantage of a wealth of future projects

    Local Partners