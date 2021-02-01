Menu
Ambulance crews are responding.
News

Man treated at scene of Razorback Rd crash

Melanie Plane
1st Feb 2021 3:13 PM
Premium Content

UPDATE 3.10PM: A man is being treated at the scene of a crash on Razorback Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed crews were at the scene of the single vehicle crash at Baree.

She said a man in his 60s, who was the only person in the vehicle, was suffering neck pain and being assessed by paramedics.

He is expected to be transported to hospital for further treatment.

BREAKING 2.55PM: Emergency services are responding to Razorback Road following reports of a single vehicle crash.

Reports suggest the vehicle has crashed into scrub near the intersection of Razorback Rd and Calliungal Rd at Baree.

It is understood only one person was in the vehicle, however injuries are at this stage unknown.

Queensland Police, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

