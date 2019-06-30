Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man tried to escape from the 2019 Gympie Show after shoulder-charging a police officer. FILE PHOTO
A man tried to escape from the 2019 Gympie Show after shoulder-charging a police officer. FILE PHOTO Josh Preston
News

Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

JOSH PRESTON
by
29th Jun 2019 4:46 PM | Updated: 30th Jun 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN shoulder-charged a police officer at the Gympie Show as part of an attempted getaway that didn't end until he fell 5m into a paddock.

Jason Joseph Moore-Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a police officer and two of obstructing a police officer in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told the court Moore-Smith threatened a security guard in machinery alley at the show on May 17, prompting another guard to inform police.

Moore-Smith fled when he saw officers walking towards him but didn't get far, only making it to sideshow alley before he was first told to stop. Instead he ran straight at one officer, shoulder-charging him into a prime mover, the court heard.

Moore-Smith continued his escape attempt, seeking refuge at the Jockey Club Hotel before being spotted by an officer running across the balcony and jumping onto Exhibition Rd.

He ran until attempting to jump from a carpark railing and falling 5m into a paddock, where he was arrested.

Moore-Smith's lawyer told the court his client had drunk "six to eight" Great Northern beers before the incident and had "little memory" of what he did.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Moore-Smith to 18 months' probation.

assaulting a police officer editors picks gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie show 2019 sideshow alley
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    BREAKING: Boy in hospital after crashing his bike into car

    premium_icon BREAKING: Boy in hospital after crashing his bike into car

    Breaking Teen was treated on scene with minor injuries to his face and hands

    A teen is in a serious condition after falling from a horse

    premium_icon A teen is in a serious condition after falling from a horse

    Horses The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries

    Update: Offenders on the run after stealing ute on Cap Coast

    premium_icon Update: Offenders on the run after stealing ute on Cap Coast

    Breaking Reports indicate the offenders are juveniles, one as young as 12