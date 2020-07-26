Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Reece John Mitchell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a weapon in a public place.
Reece John Mitchell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a weapon in a public place.
Crime

Man tries to board plane with a hidden knife

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Jul 2020 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POSSESSING a weapon at an airport is a serious offence, however, it wasn’t until Reece John Mitchell was going through security at Rockhampton Airport that he realised he had a credit card knife in his wallet.

The 32-year-old Brisbane man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to one count of possessing a weapon in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Mitchell was going through the security checkpoint to board a plane at Rockhampton Airport at 9.30am on March 5 when security found a black credit card knife in his wallet.

Mr Rumford said Mitchell told police he had forgotten the knife was in his wallet.

The knife was seized.

Mitchell’s defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who was employed as a supervisor with NF Corbett, had simply forgotten the knife was in his wallet and cooperated fully with police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Mitchell was not the first person to be caught in that way.

“A number of people come here, and it is only when they go through security, they realise the nature of what they have got,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“Credit card knives are common because they are hidden away out of sight and out of mind, but it is against the law to carry them.”

Mitchell was fined $200 and the knife was forfeited to the crown. No criminal conviction was recorded.

knife possession rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        premium_icon Workplace bullying victim snaps and attacks his tormentor

        Crime The Central Queensland man punched the victim repeatedly to the face and body, before hurling golf balls at his car.

        Furniture maker caught with drugs

        premium_icon Furniture maker caught with drugs

        News Bedroom bust uncovers methamphetamines and cannabis.

        Man pays for damaging ‘problem street light’

        premium_icon Man pays for damaging ‘problem street light’

        News CAP COAST resident took matters into his own hands.

        Aged care staff boost comes as a relief to advocate group

        premium_icon Aged care staff boost comes as a relief to advocate group

        News ‘Our aged need better care and it looks like Queensland has taken the lead.’