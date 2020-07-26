Man tries to board plane with a hidden knife

Reece John Mitchell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a weapon in a public place.

POSSESSING a weapon at an airport is a serious offence, however, it wasn’t until Reece John Mitchell was going through security at Rockhampton Airport that he realised he had a credit card knife in his wallet.

The 32-year-old Brisbane man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to one count of possessing a weapon in a public place.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Mitchell was going through the security checkpoint to board a plane at Rockhampton Airport at 9.30am on March 5 when security found a black credit card knife in his wallet.

Mr Rumford said Mitchell told police he had forgotten the knife was in his wallet.

The knife was seized.

Mitchell’s defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who was employed as a supervisor with NF Corbett, had simply forgotten the knife was in his wallet and cooperated fully with police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Mitchell was not the first person to be caught in that way.

“A number of people come here, and it is only when they go through security, they realise the nature of what they have got,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“Credit card knives are common because they are hidden away out of sight and out of mind, but it is against the law to carry them.”

Mitchell was fined $200 and the knife was forfeited to the crown. No criminal conviction was recorded.