Man tries to gouge out woman’s eye in horror DV attacks

A man has been jailed for three years for a horror DV attack on his former partner including choking her, threatening to kill her dad and trying to gouge out her eye.

A man has been jailed for three years for a horror DV attack on his former partner including choking her, threatening to kill her dad and trying to gouge out her eye.

A Seaforth father unleashed horror domestic violence attacks on his former partner, threatening to kill her dad, squeezing her neck and trying to gouge her eye out with his finger.

Judge Ian Dearden said the facts of the "chilling" onslaught "sends shivers up and down my spine".

But the 47 year old will spend no more time in jail because of time already served and lengthy parole delays.

Dennis Richard Ludwig and the woman had been in an on/off relationship for about two years when two separate attacks occurred in 2019 at Kuttabul.

Mackay District Court heard the first occurred on April 17. The pair argued and she ended up on a couch in the lounge room during a physical clash.

Ludwig, a father of four, got on top of her and choked her for a few seconds.

"He told her that he was going to zip tie her, put her in the car, take her to her father's home, kill her father and make her live with those consequences," Crown Prosecutor Nicole Friedewald said.

More stories:

Mum of six sold drugs because she was 'strapped for cash'

How a Mackay juror caused a mistrial in child rape case

The court heard he put a zip tie around the woman's right wrist and tried to force her other arm behind her back, but she fought against him.

Ms Friedewald said when help arrived, he released the woman before "acting as though nothing at happened".

The next attack occurred months later on September 22 - the pair argued when Ludwig accused the woman of cheating on him.

As she was laying on the couch he leant over and screamed in her face.

When she slapped him across the face and told him to go away he grabbed her "by the throat with one hand" and choked her for about 1.5 minutes.

"And as he did so he also used his free hand to push down on (her) right eye … holding his hand in a fist," Ms Friedewald said.

At this point she was on the floor - she struggled and his fingers went in her mouth allowing her to breath.

"He then dragged her across the lounge room floor towards the bedroom," Ms Friedewald said.

"He threatened to burn the house down and finish what was started."

The court heard she fought back and "he grabbed her by the hair, pulled her head back and then tried to gouge her eye out placing a finger in her eye".

Dennis Richard Ludwig twice tried to choke his partner in April and September 2019 in two DV attacks at Kuttabul.

When she continued to fight back he pulled her hair and "put his foot on the base of her neck".

The court heard Ludwig's brother arrived, allowing her to get away.

She did not report the attack until 2020 after the relationship had ended.

Ludwig has spent 479 days in custody on remand.

Ms Friedewald argued Ludwig "showed no remorse at all" calling the woman a liar in his interview with police. The case had also at one point been listed for trial.

However the 47 year old on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of choking and one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

Judge Ian Dearden described the facts of the offending as "particularly concerning and chilling".

"This is someone with whom you were at least at some stage presumably in a loving relationship," Judge Dearden said.

"And yet you take your hands and put them around her neck and cut off her ability to breathe.

"You put a zip tie on her wrist and make particularly distressing and appalling threats."

More stories:

Mackay teen bashes man with baseball bat over stolen bike

Pilot in Whitsundays chopper tragedy had 11 hours experience

Defence barrister Stephen Byrne, instructed by Strutynski Law, said although it was not an excuse, his client had been an ice user at the time of the offending.

The court heard Ludwig had been drug free since being in custody for the past 16 months - in that time he had also worked as a painter, completed two mindfulness courses and attended 15 narcotics anonymous meetings.

Mr Byrne tendered a letter from the parole board dated March 2021 that stated there was a five-month delay "between the date of any new application and the date it might be considered" in relation to parole eligibility.

Ms Friedewald had pushed for 3.5 years to four years jail with parole eligibility, while Mr Byrne argued for a wholly suspended sentence.

Judge Dearden said "the neatest way of imposing a substantial effective sentence" with a fixed release date was to only declare 12 months of the time spent in custody.

Judge Dearden said that enabled him to impose a three year jail term on Ludwig with immediate parole release, to recognise the time already served and avoid him getting caught up in the parole board delays.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons