Drugs being heated in a glass pipe.
Man tries to hide glass pipe down his pants

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
BEAU James Brook, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a glass pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug and failing to provide his identifying particulars to police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted a car on Berserker St at 4.30am on August 24.

Police found the glass pipe in a sunglasses case down his pants.

He was ordered to eight months’ probation, fined $200 and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

