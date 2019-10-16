Man tries to hide glass pipe down his pants

Drugs being heated in a glass pipe.

BEAU James Brook, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing a glass pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug and failing to provide his identifying particulars to police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted a car on Berserker St at 4.30am on August 24.

Police found the glass pipe in a sunglasses case down his pants.

He was ordered to eight months’ probation, fined $200 and the property was forfeited to the Crown.