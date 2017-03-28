Man tries to make big dollars out of victims in Cyclone Debbie's path

EVACUATE: Up to 25,000 Mackay residents have been told to head south to Rockhampton.

A TRANSPORT operator accused of attempting to profit from victims in the path of Cyclone Debbie has come under fire on social media.

Close to 100 Facebook comments have been made after the operator's post yesterday offering to help people leave Mackay before the cyclone hit.

The controversial post lay out a number of package options for people looking for a one-way ticket away from Cyclone Debbie's ground zero.

"Well...it seems that my many trips from Airlie Beach to Mackay with evacations may not have been enough," says the post.

"I am more than happy to run people from Mackay to Rockhampton if anyone gets stuck.

"My rates reward multiple seat bookings by becoming cheaper per person the more seats you book."

The costs were included on the post. They were:

2 seats $600 ($300 each)

3 seats $800 (<$270 each)

4 seats $1000 ($250 each)

5 seats $1100 ($220 each)

6 seats $1200 ($200 each)

A quote for a taxi between Rockhampton and Mackay was $1099.80.

The post included a link to The Morning Bulletin's online report in which Mackay residents were urged to head to Rockhampton, if they didn't have anywhere safe to go.

The Morning Bulletin hasn't identified the transport operation as we have been unable to get this side of the story.

However, many people were damning in their comments on social media.

"It's disgusting. I am speechless," Tamz Kerr wrote on Facebook.

Tonya Gent said: "Absolutely disgusting".

They are just a couple of examples of some of the comments posted.

The original post has since been pulled down.

Calls to a contact number for the business have been unsuccessful.