Man tries to stop police arresting urinating mate

Matthew Hepburn was out drinking with colleagues when one was busted urinating in a public place and Hepburn tried to stop police arresting his mate and his mates wife.The 25-year-old construction worker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Matthew Hepburn was out drinking with colleagues when one was busted urinating in a public place and Hepburn tried to stop police arresting his mate and his mates wife.The 25-year-old construction worker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week. Facebook

MATTHEW Hepburn was out drinking with colleagues when one was busted urinating in a public place and Hepburn tried to stop police arresting his mate and his mate's wife.

The 25-year-old construction worker pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one count of obstructing a police officer in their duties and contravening the direction of a police officer by refusing to give his name and address.

Police Prosecutor Jess King told the court at 3.15am on August 19 police came across a man urinating in the bushes next to the road on the corner of East and Denham Streets.

She said Hepburn pushed his mate away from officers to help him evade arrest.

Ms King said Hepburn called out "don't stop man. Don't stop. Just keep walking."

The court heard as police went to apprehend the man urinating, his wife became abusive towards police and Hepburn again stepped in between police and the female they were trying to arrest.

Hepburn's lawyer Jack Blackburn said his client and colleagues were out celebrating his client getting a job with the company and the company reaching a milestone.

Mr Blackburn said Hepburn, who has three children, worked FIFO five-days-on-one-day off and asked the Magistrate to impose the minimal community service order.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Hepburn to 40 hours of community service, ordered he pay a $300 for contravening the direction of a police officer and convictions be recorded.