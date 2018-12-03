Man trying to protect his daughter when he 'took the bait'

A MAN out to protect his daughter against an allegedly violent stepfather "took the bait” when he was provoked into punching the man in a public park.

Kory Lawrence White pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

White told the court he had been with his daughter at her Muay Thai practice in Gracemere on November 12 at 3.30pm when he received an SMS from his former partner saying she was on her way.

He said his daughter then asked if her stepfather was also coming and asked him to stop the stepfather from attending.

White said he met with his former partner and her new partner out the front of the venue and asked the man to leave six times before the victim provoked him and encouraged him to hit him.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said after punching and pushing the victim over a railing, White helped him up and punched him multiple times.

White said his three children had allegedly been abused by the victim including an allegation of the victim putting a two-year-old's hand on a hot plate and a six-year-old being slapped twice and kicked after refusing to call the man 'dad'.

White said since the assault, he had lost his job due to staying home to stop a kidnapping attempt of his children who were in his full-time care at that point.

He said he also lost his new partner and stepson, lost his house and the children were taken from him a week ago.

The magistrate, Philippa Beckinsale, said she understood White was going through some very stressful circumstances.

She ordered he pay a $300 fine and no conviction was recorded.