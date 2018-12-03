Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Crime

Man trying to protect his daughter when he 'took the bait'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Dec 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN out to protect his daughter against an allegedly violent stepfather "took the bait” when he was provoked into punching the man in a public park.

Kory Lawrence White pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

White told the court he had been with his daughter at her Muay Thai practice in Gracemere on November 12 at 3.30pm when he received an SMS from his former partner saying she was on her way.

He said his daughter then asked if her stepfather was also coming and asked him to stop the stepfather from attending.

White said he met with his former partner and her new partner out the front of the venue and asked the man to leave six times before the victim provoked him and encouraged him to hit him.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said after punching and pushing the victim over a railing, White helped him up and punched him multiple times.

White said his three children had allegedly been abused by the victim including an allegation of the victim putting a two-year-old's hand on a hot plate and a six-year-old being slapped twice and kicked after refusing to call the man 'dad'.

White said since the assault, he had lost his job due to staying home to stop a kidnapping attempt of his children who were in his full-time care at that point.

He said he also lost his new partner and stepson, lost his house and the children were taken from him a week ago.

The magistrate, Philippa Beckinsale, said she understood White was going through some very stressful circumstances.

She ordered he pay a $300 fine and no conviction was recorded.

child abuse common assault tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Demanded police reveal brother's arrest reason

    premium_icon Demanded police reveal brother's arrest reason

    Crime Magistrate: 'It is understandable you want to stand up for your brother but you've gone the wrong way about it.'

    NITELIFE GALLERY: Summer nights at Rocky venues

    premium_icon NITELIFE GALLERY: Summer nights at Rocky venues

    News Check out this week's Nitelife Gallery:

    UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Owen is on its way

    UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Owen is on its way

    Breaking 4.30pm: A cyclone has formed about 500kms northeast of Cairns.

    Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

    Woman caught in rip at Yeppoon beach

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Savers pull woman from rip

    Local Partners