Man turns attention to teen intervening in DV

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl twice went to the aid of her neighbour being repeatedly assaulted by her partner before the offender turned his attention on her.

It was only because he heard police sirens in the background that he ran off at that point, saving the teenager and the domestic violence victim from further assaults and abuse.

The 26-year-old man who carried out the prolonged assault on his partner in front of the teenager and her grandmother pleaded guilty on January 9 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to two domestic violence breaches, two obstructing police and drug charges.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the man and his partner had been at a party next door to their Kent St residence on July 9 last year when they got into an argument.

At some point, the couple relocated with each being on different sides of a fence, which the man leaned over and grabbed the woman by the shirt, calling her a s--- and dirty old hag.

The court heard a party attendee tried to separate the pair but the man ended up punching the woman in face, causing her to fall to the ground and losing consciousness for a short time.

The second assault took place when the woman visited her neighbours - an elderly woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter - and the man approached the women heavily intoxicated.

The court heard the man punched his partner, lifted her up out of a chair, pulled her shoulder back and bit it, let her go and as she attempted to run away, he tackled her to the ground and punched her in the back many times.

Ms King said at this point, the teenager attempted to intervene for the second time and the man turned his attention to her, telling her he was going to "kick you in the c--- box".

She said then he heard the police sirens and fled the scene.

Police located him a short time later on Kent St and found cannabis in his pocket when they searched him.

"In almost all of these incidents (his client) was heavily intoxicated," defence lawyer Brian McGowran said.

He said at the party, the woman accused his client of stealing her weed, which turned into an argument and escalated.

Mr McGowran said the second incident occurred when his client went to ask his partner if he could move back home as he was living on the streets.

The man was sentenced to a two-year prison term with 124-day pre-sentence custody declared and a parole release set for May 9 this year.