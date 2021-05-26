Menu
Kenneth Ronald Chalkley pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 25 to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: file
News

Man turns to drugs after motorbike crash to ‘ease pain’

Kristen Booth
26th May 2021 12:00 AM

An Emerald man turned to cannabis to cure his pain following a motorbike crash at the beginning of 2020.

Kenneth Ronald Chalkley fronted Emerald Magistrates Court on May 25 on two drug related offences after staying away from court for about six years.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police attended Chalkley’s Emerald address on April 13 with a search warrant.

He showed police a water pipe and grinder that contained remnants of cannabis inside, and discolouration.

Chalkley told them it had been used to smoke cannabis in the days prior, although no drugs were located at the address.

He was later intercepted by police on May 11 for riding a bike without a helmet.

Sergeant Cramp said when police asked to search him, Chalkley produced a small snap lock bag containing 2.5g of cannabis.

The court heard Chalkley had given up the drug after his last appearance about six years ago, until his accident.

Chalkley told the court he sustained damage to his leg from a motorbike accident about 15 months ago while travelling home from work.

He said pain killers weren’t doing the job and resorted to cannabis to ease his pain.

Although Chalkley said he would seek his doctors advice for pain relief in the future.

He pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined a total of $400. The conviction was not recorded.

