Norman John Anderson, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9 to one count of possess utensils or pipes that had been used. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man turns to drugs to cope with family loss

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
GRIEF over the loss of a family member led a Rockhampton man to using dangerous drugs, attracting the attention of local police.

Norman John Anderson, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 9 to one count of possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Jess King said at 6pm on June 3, police attended a unit on Armstrong St, Berserker.

Ms King said police could smell burnt marijuana and saw two people, including Anderson, smoking out of a bong.

She said Anderson tried to conceal the bong with other items.

She said he was detained for the purpose of a search, where police found a number of items including a white bong with a hose and cone pieces that smelt of burnt marijuana, a white bowl and blue scissors.

She said he told police he was smoking marijuana from the bong when they arrived and had used the bowl and scissors to chop it up.

She said he further told police he was grieving the loss of a family member with his wife.

Anderson was ordered to probation for nine months. A criminal conviction was recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

