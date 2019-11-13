Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Man turns to yoga after drink drive bust, car crash

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Nov 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has turned to yoga and tennis instead of drugs and alcohol after he was involved in a car crash and busted for drink driving earlier this year.

Michael William Welch, 30 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to several charges including drive without due care, driving over the general alcohol limit, driving a motor vehicle - never held a licence, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of drug-related property.

The court was told Welch was driving an orange sedan along Rosella St when dropped his cigarette between his legs.

In a panic to retrieve the cigarette Welch drove up onto a kerb damaging two tyres and the rear side panel, before coming to a stop on a shoulder.

When police arrived Welch was standing on the side of the road with his passenger.

Officers discovered Welch had never held a licence and he returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .085 per cent.

Welch was searched and officers found a large knife from his shorts pocket.

Welch told police he carried the knife as he was in fear of being attacked.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client suffered mental health issues however was doing yoga, Tai Chi, martial arts, tennis and working with a personal trainer to assist.

Ms Ditchfield said on the evening of Welch's offending he had been drinking with a friend who was a bad influence.

"He has cut all ties with that person and he has ceased use of all illicit substances," Ms Ditchfield said.

Welch was fined $1500 for the offending and disqualified from driving for six months.

busted car crash drink driving yoga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        premium_icon Drug trafficker told cop of plans to blow up gun shop

        Crime A MAN who trafficked more than eight kilograms of methamphetamines in 14 months, making over $1 million for his supplier, told a cop about plans to blow up a gun...

        IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        premium_icon IT’S HERE: Find out if Uber Eats will deliver to you

        Food & Entertainment If you live in Mackay or Rockhampton, you’re eligible for a discount.

        Mum’s mission to give son ears

        premium_icon Mum’s mission to give son ears

        Health ‘I just don’t want him to think there’s always something wrong with him’

        UPDATE: Fires downgraded to advice level at 11am

        UPDATE: Fires downgraded to advice level at 11am

        News Crews are monitoring a slow-moving fire burning in Adelaide Park, Cobraball...