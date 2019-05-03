Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
A man has been caught peeping into a bathroom in Gladstone.
Crime

Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

by Chris Clarke
3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents are on edge after a terrifying image of a peeping tom looking through a bathroom window emerged.

On Wednesday night, resident Brett Geary captured an image of what appears to be a man pressed up against his bathroom window with his hand helping him peer through.

The image was uploaded on Facebook with the warning: "Be careful peeps there's some dodgy peepers out there tonight!"

Dozens of residents interacted with the post, but police said yesterday they had not received any complaints about a peeping Tom in the area.

Mr Geary was contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

More Stories

editors picks peeping tom public bathroom sex pest voyuer

Top Stories

    $12.5m project to see more jobs, flights and routes for CQ

    premium_icon $12.5m project to see more jobs, flights and routes for CQ

    Business ROCKHAMPTON is set for more jobs, more flights, more routes, with the announcement an airline will set up a new base here as part of a $12.5m project.

    QLD woman charged with 60+ counts of drought relief fraud

    premium_icon QLD woman charged with 60+ counts of drought relief fraud

    Crime The 56-year-old gained more than $130,000 over four years

    • 3rd May 2019 12:00 PM
    Baby boy born on roadside named after hero ambulance officer

    premium_icon Baby boy born on roadside named after hero ambulance officer

    Parenting Read about the little boy who just couldn't wait to be born

    New delay for Adani coal mine

    premium_icon New delay for Adani coal mine

    News New delay for Adani coal mine after ‘independent’ report