Man used Bitcoin to buy meth off the ‘dark web’

Aan IT student spent $300 worth of Bitcoin on an express post parcel packed with drugs.

A 32-year-old man who lives with his parents fronted court alone because he was "too scared" to tell his family he ordered methamphetamines over the "dark web" using Bitcoin.

Joshua Ashton pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug, after Australia Post reported his parcel to the police.

Magistrate Schubert heard that Ashton, who is in his first year of an IT degree, purchased the illegal drug in bulk for his personal use.

On March 25, his express post shipment of 1.5 grams methamphetamine was seized by police and on April 5, he admitted he spent $300 worth of Bitcoin for the purchase.

The court heard that Ashton, who was diagnosed with autism 10 years ago, and receives a disability pension, relied on support workers to visit him three times a week.

The magistrate reminded the defendant his mental health challenges would only be exacerbated by taking a dangerous drug.

He recorded a conviction and fined Ashton $600.