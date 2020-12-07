Man used meth to help him work more hours

Jamie Cameron Kehl pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. FILE PHOTO

A CENTRAL Queensland man told police he used methamphetamine to help him stay awake so he could work more hours after falling behind in payments due to a back injury.

Jamie Cameron Kehl pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Kehl travelling in Mount Morgan at 8.30pm on November 6 for a licence check and roadside breath test.

Ms Kurtz said during conversations with police, Kehl appeared nervous when answering questions and lied about where he was coming from.

She said police detained Kehl for a search and found three clip-seal bags containing a crystal substance, which weighed 1g, and a plastic straw inside a cigarette package.

She said Kehl told police the clip-seal bags contained meth and that he intended to take it orally by using the straw to collect it from the bag and place it in his mouth.

She said he further told police he used meth to help him stay awake so he could work more hours.

Kehl told Magistrate Cameron Press he cracked the vertebrae in his back in 2019 and fell behind in payments.

He said he thought using meth would help him get ahead.

He was fined $1200 with criminal convictions recorded and the property was forfeited to the Crown.