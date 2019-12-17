Menu
Rhys Lewis Miller pleaded guilty to possessing testosterone at Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13.
Man used performance enhancing drugs for his ‘lifestyle’

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
A 27-YEAR-old man, who competes in body building competitions, has pleaded guilty to possessing a testosterone drug without a prescription.

On November 27, police attended a Theodore address with a search warrant looking for cannabis.

Instead, they located a used syringe containing testosterone and another syringe in a vehicle with 3mL of the drug.

Rhys Lewis Miller pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday (December 13).

The court heard the use of the drug was a “lifestyle choice” and was used as a performance for body building competitions.

Magistrate Robert Walker told the court that Miller had a history of possessing dangerous drugs and said using testosterone under any circumstances was ill advised, particularly with no prescription.

Miller was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

