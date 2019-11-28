Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has fallen into Lake Wyaralong and failed to resurface.
A man has fallen into Lake Wyaralong and failed to resurface.
Environment

Man vanishes after falling into lake

by Elise Williams
28th Nov 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are on the scene at a remote location in the Scenic Rim region with reports a man has fallen into the water.

Police and paramedics were called to Lake Wyaralong in Bromelton around 10.30am after a man fell into the water and failed to resurface.

Paramedics remain on standby, however confirmed they do not yet have a patient.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he was aware police were on scene, but didn't have any further details on the incident at this time.

Seqwater announced at 11.48am that "Lake Wyaralong is closed to all water-based activities until further notice".

"To facilitate closures, we will be locking the Boonah-Beaudesert Road access gate," the statement read.

"We will re-open access to the lake as soon as possible.

"Please observe staff and signage on site."

More Stories

Show More
drowning falling accident lake man vanished

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Police, Corrective Services face off for charity

        premium_icon Qld Police, Corrective Services face off for charity

        Sport ‘Corrections won by 20 points last year, hopefully it’s a lot closer this year.’

        Another Adani contractor announced

        premium_icon Another Adani contractor announced

        News Over $500m worth of contracts allocated and the miner says there’s more to come.

        Passengers numbers rise for the fifth month

        premium_icon Passengers numbers rise for the fifth month

        News Council are looking at new routes following results from a customer survey.

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:55 AM
        State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        premium_icon State challenges native title feud for Adani land

        Politics Fight for recognition brought to CQ court as native claimants claim rights to 3...

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:55 AM