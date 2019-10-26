Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man wakes up in police cell and handed $400 fine

Tara Miko
by
26th Oct 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught yelling abuse and fighting in a street has woken up in a police watch house and handed a $400 fine.

The 19-year-old was fined for disorderly behaviour after taxi drivers reported to police there was a fight in Condamine St at Dalby about 1am.

Police said the man was involved in a fight with another man, pushing and yelling abuse in the street, and arrested him.

Officers had about an hour earlier spoken to the man, reporting he appeared to be heavily intoxicated while he was swearing at a friend.

He had been warned he would be arrested if police were to be called again.

Despite several offers from friends to call him a taxi, the man allegedly ignored them and was found in Cunningham St.

The man was arrested and taken to the Dalby watch house before he was released this morning and given a $400 public nuisance fine for disorderly behaviour.

More Stories

dalby dalby police disorderly behaviour public nuisance
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    premium_icon Doctors refuse to call ambulance for 13 minutes

    News "I don’t understand why the practice couldn’t just call an ambulance."

    Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    premium_icon Community outrage after $10,000 mural painted over

    News The mural commissioned by Rocky Council has mysteriously disappeared.

    Man threatens to skin parents alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to skin parents alive

    Crime Man threatens to gouge eyes out and skin parents alive

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    Demolition clears the way for new gallery

    News Sod is about to be turned for the construction of the new art gallery.

    • 26th Oct 2019 10:46 AM