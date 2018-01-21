Man walking in middle of East St abuses cops

DWAINE Charles Kye Reid was walking in the middle of East St at 3am when a police patrol car drove up near him and an officer told him to get off the road.

Reid, who faced three charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 18 in relation to the incident, didn't comply with the officer's request, so police activated a horn.

This was part of the facts police prosecutor Jess King told the court after Reid pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance, of contravening a requirement of police and one of obstructing police.

Ms King said Reid yelled obscenities at the officers as he continued walking.

The police pulled over and approached Reid who continued yelling obscenities, including a threat to head-butt one of the officers before walking away from the officers.

The 25-year-old was then arrested and during the officer's attempts to take him into custody, he tensed his body and resist arrest.

Defence lawyer Mark Platt said Reid had purchased chips from a shop on East St and was crossing the road when police first came across him.

The court heard Reid was on parole at the time of the offence.

"You are lucky your parole hasn't been cancelled," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"You have a history, frankly, of appalling behaviour."

Mr Press ordered Reid to a three-month prison term, immediately suspended and operational for 18-months, along with a $300 fine and 60 hours community service in 12 months.