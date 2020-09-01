Man walks into CQ pub’s front bar with snake bite

A MAN walked into a Central Queensland pub’s front bar with a suspected snake bite.

No it’s not the first line of a joke - it actually happened at Marlborough, north of Rockhampton, this afternoon.

Initial reports were that the man thought he was bitten by a brown snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the call for help came at 12.37pm and paramedics were dispatched to a pub on Railway St.

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

