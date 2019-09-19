Man wanted by police after ram-raid burglary

UPDATE 2PM: ROCKHAMPTON police are searching for a man after he attempted to steal cigarettes and money from a North Rockhampton grocery store.

Around 4am this morning, the owner of Lakes Creek Rd Foodwords called police to notify them of a burglary currently underway at their business.

When police arrived they found the back glass door of the business had been smashed in using a vehicle.

Upon further investigations, and viewing available CCTV footage, investigators were able to confirm the offender rammed into the door and tired to steal cash and a cigarette dispenser.

When the man’s attempts were unsuccessful he quickly left the store.

Acting Detective Senior Sargent Jason Milner said it doesn’t appear a great deal of planning went in to the burglary.

“They weren’t able to get away with anything,” he said.

Det. Snr. Sgt. Milner said at this stage, police believe only one person was involved, but he said they would not rule out the possibility that another person or persons were involved.

Having been the target of another robbery earlier this year, Det. Milner said the business was well prepared and had security measure in place.

“We always urge businesses to be vigilant in their security,” he said.

“In this case, it appears it has made a difference.”

Urging the public or anyone with information to come forward, Det. Milner said anyone that goes to the lengths the offender did to break into a business is a danger to the public.

“We are looking for some information from the public if they have any knowledge in relation to who it might be so that we can speak with them,” he said.

“We believe the suspect or suspects will be driving in a vehicle with a damaged rear tail light on the drivers side.”

Updates to come.

