Man wanted for alleged Mustang theft and crime wave captured

Police have released images of a man who may be able to assist their investigations into a number of break and enters, dangerous operation of motor vehicles and arson incidents between Bowen and Sarina.
Jacob Miley
by

A MAN accused of a crime scree across the Mackay district will face court in Townsville this morning.

Yesterday afternoon, Scott Hodgetts was arrested in Ayr when police executed a search warrant at an Irving St property.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said Hodgetts allegedly fled the property and was "chased and arrested".

It will be alleged that whilst in the Townsville district, the man committed a number of offences including the theft of a vehicle on the evening of January 6 from a business on Bird Street, Ayr.

Police located the burnt out vehicle on Ferguson Road on January 7.

It will be further alleged around 4am on January 7 a hotel on Drysdale Street, Brandon was broken into and had cash, alcohol and cigarettes stolen as well as the attempted theft of a safe.

Around the same time another business on Drysdale Street was also broken into and a number items including gardening equipment was allegedly stolen.

A 29-year-old South Mackay man has been charged with three counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson of a motor vehicle, obstruct police and possession of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Mackay police will speak with the man in relation to a further 39 alleged offences over the last two weeks, including the theft of a grey Mustang from Proserpine on January 4.

