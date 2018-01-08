Man wanted for alleged Mustang theft and crime wave captured

A MAN accused of a crime scree across the Mackay district will face court in Townsville this morning.
Yesterday afternoon, Scott Hodgetts was arrested in Ayr when police executed a search warrant at an Irving St property.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said Hodgetts allegedly fled the property and was "chased and arrested".
It will be alleged that whilst in the Townsville district, the man committed a number of offences including the theft of a vehicle on the evening of January 6 from a business on Bird Street, Ayr.
Police located the burnt out vehicle on Ferguson Road on January 7.
It will be further alleged around 4am on January 7 a hotel on Drysdale Street, Brandon was broken into and had cash, alcohol and cigarettes stolen as well as the attempted theft of a safe.
Around the same time another business on Drysdale Street was also broken into and a number items including gardening equipment was allegedly stolen.
A 29-year-old South Mackay man has been charged with three counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson of a motor vehicle, obstruct police and possession of dangerous drugs.
He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.
Mackay police will speak with the man in relation to a further 39 alleged offences over the last two weeks, including the theft of a grey Mustang from Proserpine on January 4.