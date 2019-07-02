Menu
WANTED: Reece Gomes, aged 24, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant for firearms offences.
Crime

Man wanted in relation to Lismore shooting

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Jul 2019 4:29 PM

POLICE are searching for Lismore man they believe could assist with inquiries into a shooting last month.

Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said anyone who has information about the location of 24-year-old Lismore man, Reece Gomes, should contact police immediately.

"We don't anyone to approach this man. He is wanted by virtue of a warrant in relation to fire arm offences," det Lindsay said.

"We're asking for anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact 000 or Crime Stoppers."

 

Det Lindsay said police will allege that Mr Gomes is connected with a number of robbery offences in the Lismore area.

"Those matters will be put before a court," he said.

"(Mr Gomes) may be able to assist us with our inquires into an offence where a firearm was discharged (on June 21).

"Three men have been charged and will face court in relation to that matter."

Mr Gomes is described as being about 175cm tall, of a medium build with black hair.

He is known to frequent the Goonellabah and Lismore areas; however, his current whereabouts are not known.

Anyone with information should contact 000 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 immediately.

Lismore Northern Star

