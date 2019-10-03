Menu
Rockhampton Court House.
Man warned of harsher penalty for not obeying law

3rd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
A YOUNG man with a worrying traffic record was told if he didn’t obey the law, he would receive harsher penalties soon.

Dillon Colin Marshall, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrate Court on Wednesday to unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Marshall was intercepted driving along Ridgelands Rd, Pink Lily, on August 30 about 2pm.

Checks revealed Marshall’s licence had been SPER suspended on August 1, which he knew about.

Marshall was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

