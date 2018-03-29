Menu
Susan River: A two vehicle crash brought traffic to a stand still on the Hervey Bay - Maryborough Road.
Man was trapped in car for hour after horror head-on crash

Annie Perets
29th Mar 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:09 AM

A MAN was last night in a critical condition following peak-hour traffic chaos on the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

The driver, believed to be in his 60s, was trapped inside his car for almost an hour after a head-on crash outside Susan River Homestead.

Two cars collided on the arterial road about 4pm, with the impact causing both vehicles to swerve off the road and into a nearby paddock.

They ended up about 150m apart.

An off-duty nurse and doctor witnessed the crash, which happened about 4pm, and stayed with the victims until emergency crews arrived.

Maryborough Ambulance officer-in-charge Marco Polino said the sole occupant of one of the cars, a man estimated to be in his 30s, escaped the ordeal with minor injuries

He was being treated last night for a suspected fracture.

But the other car's driver wasn't as lucky.

It took the effort of about a dozen emergency workers to free him.

He was taken to Hervey Bay with critical chest and stomach injuries.

A witness at the scene told the Chronicle they saw one of the vehicles veer onto the wrong side of the road moments before the crash.

The car which lost control was said to be coming in from a bend of the road.

The horror crash caused a nightmare for road users moving between Hervey Bay and Maryborough, as traffic was banked up for several kilometres.

Less than an hour later, emergency services attended the scene of a three-car pile-up also on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The Chronicle understands no-one was seriously injured in the second crash.

Traffic between Hervey Bay and Maryborough was diverted via Torbanlea for several hours.

Both lanes cleared by 6.30pm.
 

