Man who allegedly assaulted brother has matters transferred

A Caboolture South man, who allegedly assaulted his brother in March causing his death, has had his court matters transferred from Rockhampton to Maroochydore.

Christopher John Adcock, 38 had his matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was represented by lawyer Nick Crawford.

Mr Adcock was charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Mr Crawford sought to have Mr Adcock's matters transferred to Maroochydore Magistrates Court as the alleged incident occurred in Landsborough.

The court heard Mr Adcock's matters were being mentioned in Rockhampton as that is where he was arrested on March 12.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said she sought to replace the single grievous bodily harm charge with one count of unlawful striking causing death.

However, Magistrate Jason Schubert said that could occur in Maroochydore on the next mention as Mr Adcock was not present in court.

Mr Adcock was remanded in custody, with his matters adjourned to Maroochydore Magistrates Court on April 16.

Darren Adcock pictured with his two sons. Picture: Supplied.

It is alleged Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was punched by his brother, Mr Adcock, while at his niece's 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

He died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was switched off earlier that week.