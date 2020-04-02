Man who allegedly punched woman refused bail

A MAN has been refused bail after he allegedly punched a woman and breached his DV order.

The man appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House, where he made the application before Magistrate Andrew Moloney.

He is charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order with a circumstance of aggravation.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said bail was opposed by the prosecution.

It is the alleged the man was at the home of the aggrieved where they were having a conversation about the man getting a taxi home because he was in a bad mood.

The children were then told to get in a room and the door was closed.

It is further alleged the man punched the woman with a closed fist the face and head area.

The woman tried to kick the man away and asked him to stop.

After the incident the woman went to police.

Sen Const. Pattinson said there was an element of violence to the breach.

She said the man also had two previous convictions for breaching a domestic violence order against the same aggrieved.

The man's lawyer Gavin James, who appeared by phone, told the court the man was willing to abide by a number of strict conditions if he were to be granted bail.

Mr James said his client was willing to live at a fixed residential address, abide by a curfew and have no contact with the aggrieved.

He said the man was also willing to participate in breath testing if the police arrived at his door.

Mr James said further case conferencing had to take place.

Mr Moloney took into account the submissions put to him by both the prosecution and defence.

He said the man also had a significant criminal history and would not be at risk of spending too much time in custody if bail was denied.

Mr Moloney found the man an unacceptable risk of reoffending and refused the man bail.

The man is due to appear in court again on June 29.