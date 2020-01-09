Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor’s office when he headbutted him to the face.
Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor’s office when he headbutted him to the face.
Crime

Man who ‘headbutted lawyer’ refused bail

9th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been remanded in custody after headbutting his solicitor, putting him in hospital.

Anthony James Baines, who was on bail for alleged serious criminal offending, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today with a wound on his forehead from the incident.

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard heard that Baines was being escorted from the solicitor's office when he headbutted him to the face.

The attack created a large cut on the solicitor's forehead which required hospital treatment.

Baines was detained and charged with assault cause harm.

The court duty solicitor, acting for Baines, told the court that the representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions in court was not opposed to the 22-year-old being granted further bail.

Ms Sheppard disagreed with that position and, after hearing submissions on why Baines should be released on bail, refused the application.

Baines rolled his eyes in the dock as Ms Sheppard gave her reasons for denying bail, including that there was a concerning likelihood that he would offend again if allowed to be in the community.

More Stories

Show More
assault bail refused headbutt lawyer solicitor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        premium_icon Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        News A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

        Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        premium_icon Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        News Emergency services hold grave concerns for the woman’s safety

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        News Here’s your comprehensive guide for all of the hottest events in our backyard this...

        Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        premium_icon Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        News Young man in custody after two armed robberies in 24 hours.