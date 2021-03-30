Man who slapped clydesdale on the rear faces court

Steve May with Bailey, one of his Clydesdale horses.

The man who allegedly slapped one of Rockhampton’s beloved Clydesdales on the rear in a drunken antic has fronted court.

Ryan Hayes had his matter mentioned at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29.

He faced charges of one count each of animal cruelty, public nuisance within or in the vicinity of a licensed premises and urinating in a public place.

The matter was adjourned and he will face court again on April 19.

Police will allege the 38-year-old Mooloolah man was a patron at the Oxford Hotel on Saturday March 13 around 8.40pm when he ran onto the road at the corner of East and Denham Sts and slapped a horse’s buttocks, causing it to be startled.

Steve May of Capricorn Carriages was conducting his regular horse and carriage rides and said the incident scared his clydesdale Finley and rudely interrupted his carriage ride of 10 ladies on a hens party.

It is understood Mr Hayes is in town from the Sunshine Coast doing roofing work.