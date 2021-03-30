Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Steve May with Bailey, one of his Clydesdale horses.
Steve May with Bailey, one of his Clydesdale horses.
News

Man who slapped clydesdale on the rear faces court

Vanessa Jarrett
30th Mar 2021 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man who allegedly slapped one of Rockhampton’s beloved Clydesdales on the rear in a drunken antic has fronted court.

Ryan Hayes had his matter mentioned at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29.

He faced charges of one count each of animal cruelty, public nuisance within or in the vicinity of a licensed premises and urinating in a public place.

The matter was adjourned and he will face court again on April 19.

Police will allege the 38-year-old Mooloolah man was a patron at the Oxford Hotel on Saturday March 13 around 8.40pm when he ran onto the road at the corner of East and Denham Sts and slapped a horse’s buttocks, causing it to be startled.

Steve May of Capricorn Carriages was conducting his regular horse and carriage rides and said the incident scared his clydesdale Finley and rudely interrupted his carriage ride of 10 ladies on a hens party.

It is understood Mr Hayes is in town from the Sunshine Coast doing roofing work.

clydesdale tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two cars collide on Norman Gardens intersection

        Premium Content Two cars collide on Norman Gardens intersection

        News The crash happened just ten minutes after a rollover on the Razorback

        Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        Premium Content Car rolls on the Razorback Monday evening

        News The driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital

        GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Premium Content GREAT WESTERN: New operators plan to reopen iconic venue

        Business More than 130 applications have been received for venue staff positions.

        Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Premium Content Shadow Attorney-General visits Rocky on Public Trustee tour

        Politics Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman responded that he should “stop playing politics...