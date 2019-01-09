Man who threatened Bunnings worker with axe jailed

A staff member at Maroochydore Bunnings was threatened with an axe.

A BUNNINGS worker going about their day was threatened with an axe after they tried to stop a man stealing the item during their Sunday morning shift.

Cameron Mark Bergin, 25, wielded the weapon at the staff member after he followed him from the Maroochydore store on May 27.

The staff member repeatedly asked Bergin to hand over the item concealed in his jumper, before it was revealed to be an axe.

Bergin held the axe towards the victim with an "aggressive look on his face" before getting into a blue Commodore with his co-accused.

The next day, police found Bergin while doing patrols at Officeworks, next door to Bunnings.

He fled, running through yards and jumping fences until officers found him at the Maud St IGA charging his phone.

Bergin was arrested and has been in custody ever since.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday to single counts of contravene a police direction, going armed as to cause fear, obstruct police and two counts of stealing.

The court heard the day before he stole the axe, Bergin and two others were caught stealing from Myer in the Sunshine Plaza multiple times by walking from the store with clothes under his arms.

They refused to stop when asked to by a manager who saw them get into a blue Commodore.

Fisher Dore Lawyers' Lachlan Ygoa-McKeown told the court his client had a "disadvantaged" upbringing and never knew his father.

He added Bergin had been a victim of physical abuse at the hands of his mother's partners.

Magistrate Mark Nolan order Bergin to a head sentence of six months' imprisonment with immediate parole eligibility.

The parole board will decided when he's released from custody.