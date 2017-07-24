Man winched from CQ bushland after nasty fall

FLYING HIGH: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service in the air.

A DAY out dirt bike riding turned into a nightmare for a 50-year-old man west of Rockhampton yesterday.

About 4.30pm, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a Kroombit Tops National Park East of Biloela, where a 50 year old male was injured following a motorcycle accident.

The man, a New Zealand national, was dirt bike riding with several friends when he crashed his motorcycle and suffered a suspected broken leg.

He was treated on scene by the QAS Critical Care Paramedic and the rescue crewman before being stretcher winched and transported back to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.