The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to rescue a man at Minyon Falls.
Man winched from falls after suspected spinal injuries

13th Dec 2018 4:28 PM

A 28-YEAR-old man is being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital after he was stretcher winched out of Minyon Falls this afternoon.

Emergency services and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended Minyon Falls around 1.15pm after the man was on the bush walking track at the bottom of the falls when he reportedly slipped onto rocks.

He was treated by paramedics and helicopters clinical team for suspected spinal and limb injuries.

He was reported in a stable condition.

