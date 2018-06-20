Man winched to safety off the Central Queensland coast

A male was winched from a fishing vessel off the Central Queensland coast yesterday afternoon before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

A MALE was winched from a fishing vessel off the Central Queensland coast yesterday afternoon before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The 44-year-old male had been ill with shortness of breath for more than 36 hours when the skipper of the vessel contacted emergency services to organise an extraction of the man from his vessel.

At 1.30pm RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, Rescue 300 received a call from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSAR) requesting support for the recovery of the male who was 250 kilometres off the Central Queensland coast at Swains Reef.

Rescue 300 departed Rockhampton for Heron Island where a refuel was conducted before flying another 175 Kilometres north to meet with the vessel.

Upon arrival to the vessel, a rescue crewman was lowered to retrieve the patient.

The winch was a challenging one due to the many possible snags and obstacles, however the winch was conducted without incident.

Rescue 300 then had to return via Heron Island for another refuel before departing for Rockhampton.

Rescue 300 was supported with over watch with the AMSAR Challenger Jet Rescue 660 from Cairns.

The patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.