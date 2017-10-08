Man with 17-page criminal history busted on Riverbank

A MAN with a 17-page criminal history was found on the Fitzroy Riverbank with a cone piece containing cannabis residue.

David Ryan Graham, 50, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 5 to possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police conducting patrols along Quay St on September 6 about 8am came across a group of people and stop to speak to them.

She said Graham was among the group and police noted his eyes were glassy and he smelt of cannabis.

Police searched Graham and found the cone piece in his pocket.

Defence lawyer Mark Platt said his client was participating in the work for the dole scheme doing groundskeeper work at the North Rockhampton Bowls Club.

He said Graham claimed he was not a big smoker of cannabis.

The court heard Graham's last entry on his criminal record was from July 2016.

Magistrate Jeff Clark sentenced him to a one-month prison term, wholly suspended, operationally for six months.